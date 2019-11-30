 VIDEO: Actress Etinosa smokes, uses Bible as ashtray, says Proverbs 22vs6 is scam | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » VIDEO: Actress Etinosa smokes, uses Bible as ashtray, says Proverbs 22vs6 is scam

3:28 PM 0
A+ A-


Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia shared her views on some Bible passages via an Instalive video as she smoked and used the bible as her ashtray.

The actress who described Provers 22:6 which reads "train up a child when he is young and when he is old he will not depart from it" as a scam, stated that no one should blame her mother as she is still departing even though she was trained and retrained.

Etinosa who disclosed that things have not been adding up lately, further stated that she is quite conflicted at the moment.

Read her posts below;


Actress Etinosa says Proverbs 22vs6 is a scam as she smokes and uses the Bible as an ashtray

Actress Etinosa says Proverbs 22vs6 is a scam as she smokes and uses the Bible as an ashtray

Actress Etinosa says Proverbs 22vs6 is a scam as she smokes and uses the Bible as an ashtray
Actress Etinosa says Proverbs 22vs6 is a scam as she smokes and uses the Bible as an ashtray





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top