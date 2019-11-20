Veteran journalist and publisher of TW Magazine, Adesua Onyenokwe has reacted to the ruling of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, dismissing the case filed by Busola Dakolo against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).The judge presiding over the case, Justice Oathman A. Musa, held that the case amounts to injustice and an abuse of judicial process adding that the case is empty and purely sentimental.In her reaction, Onyenokwe said the judgement didn’t take her by surprise. The revered media personality added that she knew the case can only be won in the court of public opinion.According to her:”For the record…. When I created the video “The People And The Pulpit” in conjunction with #Ynaija, my summary was that the #notinmychurch campaign and @BusolaDakolo …#BiodunFatoyinbo case could only be fought and won in the court of public opinion.“The judgement last week didn't take me by surprise even though I hoped otherwise. Miracles do happen… Though I didn't jump in the fray of those calling for the judge’s scalp, I still stand by Busola because she has unleashed the Dragon.“Victory for Busola will be complete when the abused speak up, regardless. This is only a temporary setback. Busola Dakolo knows the truth. Biodun Fatoyinbo knows the truth. Sadly the court works on verifiable facts not neccesarily on truth. But as a Christian, I know that vengeance is the Lord’s and that for me is a consolation.“Busola had a life before, has a life now, and has a life after. Whatever course of action her family takes, in my opinion Busola is a hero for putting herself in the front line”.