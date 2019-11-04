Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) has barred parents, guardians or other proxies from making any changes to the data page or profile of candidates for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations(UTME).The board said only candidates could make such changes to their data page or profile henceforth.The board warned its zonal and state offices nationwide, including Computer-Based Test Centres not to transact any business on candidates’ profiles on the request of parents, guardians or other proxies, except the candidates, come in person.JAMB stated these in a letter by the Director, Test Administration Department, on behalf of the Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede.The board said that it observed that there were cases of conflict on the authorisation of changes on candidate’s data, majorly between candidates and their parents or guardians.The board noted that it would apply sanctions to any of its workers or CBT operators who default in the rule.The letter reads: “It has been observed that there are cases of conflict on the authorisation of changes on candidate’s data, majorly between candidates and their parents or guardians.“This is in addition to fraudsters taking advantage of the naivety of some candidates to collect their vital access codes to effect unauthorised changes on a candidate’s profile.“Consequently, nobody, including parents or guardians or any proxy should be allowed to transact any business on any candidate’s profile.“No third party should be allowed access into or alter the profile of any candidate at any of the board’s offices or any Computer-Based Test Centres.“Only candidates themselves (not with anybody, any agent or parent/guardian) should be entertained to conduct transactions on their profile at the board’s offices and the computer-based test centres. There is no exception to this instruction.“All JAMB Zonal and state offices and accredited and approved CBT centres are hereby directed to strictly comply with this instruction without any waiver or use or misuse of discretion.“The board’s system is automated to monitor, report and alert on access and alteration on every candidate’s profile, including providing information on the person, the place and the system or facilities that transacted such activities.“The board will not hesitate to sanction any person or centre that fails to comply with this directive.”