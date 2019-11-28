The Congress of the United States has expressed deep concern and worry about what it called closing of media and civic space in Nigeria with a growing record of security services assaulting and detaining journalists.The Congress noted that the journalists, unarmed, have been using non-violent means to express their views and exercising their fundamental constitutional rights.On the other hand, the State Security Services have been “excessive force on non-violent protestors and taking other actions that inhibit freedom of expression.’’In a letter to Ambassador Sylvanus Nsofor, Head of Mission, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Washington, U.S., the Congress said journalists such as Omoyele Sowore, Jones Abiri, Kofi Bartels, Samuel Ogundipe and others who were investigating speaking out about “politically sensitive problems in the country like corruption or insecurity have been harassed and detained.“There are reports that some of them have even been tortured. In at least one instance, the DSS has ignored a court order to release a detained activist.See letter: