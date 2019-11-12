The University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, Enugu state, will host a conference on witchcraft between November 26 and November 27.
The conference, which has the theme “Witchcraft: Meaning, factors and practices”, is convened by the Professor B.I.C Ijomah Centre for Policy and Research in UNN.
A notice of the event listed David Ker, a former vice-chancellor of Benue State University, as the keynote speaker.
The Merriam Webster Dictionary described witchcraft as the use of sorcery or magic.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.