



The University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, Enugu state, will host a conference on witchcraft between November 26 and November 27.





The conference, which has the theme “Witchcraft: Meaning, factors and practices”, is convened by the Professor B.I.C Ijomah Centre for Policy and Research in UNN.





A notice of the event listed David Ker, a former vice-chancellor of Benue State University, as the keynote speaker.









The Merriam Webster Dictionary described witchcraft as the use of sorcery or magic.



