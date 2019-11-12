 UNN to host conference on witchcraft | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » UNN to host conference on witchcraft

10:50 AM 0
A+ A-


The University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, Enugu state, will host a conference on witchcraft between November 26 and November 27.

The conference, which has the theme “Witchcraft: Meaning, factors and practices”, is convened by the Professor B.I.C Ijomah Centre for Policy and Research in UNN.

A notice of the event listed David Ker, a former vice-chancellor of Benue State University, as the keynote speaker.

It also said Charles Igwe, UNN vice-chancellor, is the chief host, while Egodi Uchendu, director, B.I.C Ijomah centre for policy and research, is the host.

The Merriam Webster Dictionary described witchcraft as the use of sorcery or magic.






Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top