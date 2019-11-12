Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted two lecturers in Kaduna State.The incident was said to have taken place in Mahuta community of the Igabi Local Government Area of the state on separate days.The two kidnapped lecturers are siblings and said to be indigenes of Kebbi State.Although the state command of the Nigeria Police Force had yet to confirm the incident, spokesman for the Kebbi State Indigenes Association in Kaduna State, Garba Muhammad, gave the names of the two lecturers as Dr Adamu Chinoko and Dr Umar Chinoko.He said while Adamu is a lecturer at the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, his brother, Umar, is with the Kaduna Polytechnic.It was gathered that Adamu was the first to be kidnapped by the gunmen.Muhammad, who spoke to our source on the telephone, said on Sunday Umar offered to take the N2m demanded by the abductors to their den.He said, “Dr Umar Chinoko took the ransom of N2m and a new motorcycle that the kidnappers demanded and he too was held.“After they collected the ransom, they demanded additional N5m before they could be freed.”The spokesman added that the representative of the Emir of Zuru, also known as Wakilin Zuru, was aware of the unfortunate incident.The police in Kaduna had yet to confirm the incident as the spokesman for the command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, promised to get back to our correspondent.