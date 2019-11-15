A group of gunmen have abducted a worker with the Nigerian Television Authority, Abiodun Adenuga, in his Aiyepe residence in the Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.A family source revealed that Adenuga was abducted around 10pm on Tuesday at his house where the gunmen held him at gunpoint and whisked him away.He was reportedly abducted after he returned from the NTA Ijebu-Ode office.The family source revealed that the abductors had contacted the family and demanded a ransom of N15m.According to the source, although the abductors had opened negotiations with the family, they refused to reduce the money.The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.Oyeyemi said the command was aware that someone was kidnapped in Aiyepe on Tuesday.The PPRO disclosed that the abductors lured the victim out of his house by switching off his generator.He said, “The command is aware of a case of abduction of somebody. We don’t know whether he is an NTA worker or not.“We learnt that the abductors switched off the victim’s generator and when he went out to put it on, he was grabbed and taken away.“We have swung into action and we are on their trail. Very soon, we will apprehend them.”