There was confusion on Wednesday at the secretariat of the Academic Staff Union of University, UNIPORT Branch, when a group of students under the auspices of the Students’ Union Government invaded the meeting of ASUU members.The lecturers were preparing to brief newsmen on the vexed issue of the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System at 10.30 am when the students invaded the auditorium of the secretariat.When some of the lecturers opted to lock the door to stop the students from disrupting the ASUU media briefing, the Chairman, UNIPORT Branch of the union advised them against doing so.The placard-bearing students immediately gained entry and began a long session of solidarity song against their lecturers, who belonged to ASUU.ASUU members were forced to leave the secretariat and move to another venue outside the university for the press conference.Details later…