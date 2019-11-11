



The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has charged Nigerian Muslims to pray for Allah to touch the hearts of leaders in the country to be sensitive to the deteriorating plight of the poor.





Prince Secondus said in a sallah message to Nigerians to mark this year’s Eid-el Mauled celebration, that the worsening condition of Nigerians calls for an intense supplication to God for the much needed succor.





The PDP National Chairman said in a statement from his media office signed by Ike Abonyi that only prayer can save Nigeria from the obvious collapse of governance and justice in our land.





“The increasing number of people dropping to the extreme poverty level in our country in the last four years and the inability of the government in power to deliver good governance entails that we return to God for help.

“When a regime who should solve problems and confront myriads of challenges are copiously confused and engrossed in needless squabbles about 2023, our fate certainly is in God’s hand.





Prince Secondus urged Muslims to learn a lot from Prophet Mohammad whose birthday the Islamic community are celebrating globally today and stand up for justice and equity in our land.





He noted that Prophet Mohammad was an advocate of peace and justice which this country desperately needs at the moment.





“Let us use this solemn time to ask God to end the endless blood letting in our land and bring to us leaders at various levels that would put the country first.





Finally, Prince Secondus while wishing Muslim faithfuls joyful celebrations also asked for special prayers for justice, equity and fairness in the society because no nation grows on injustice and lack of rule of law.