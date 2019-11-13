Pep Guardiola is set to leave Manchester City for Bayern Munich, SportBild reports.





It is understood that the Spaniard is leading Bayern’s shortlist of replacements for Niko Kovac, along with Thomas Tuchel and Erik ten Hag.





Guardiola’s contract at City expires in 2021, but the Bundesliga champions are hoping to persuade him to return four years after he left the club.





The report claims Guardiola’s family is not happy living in Manchester and have returned to Spain, but would welcome a move back to Germany.





Also, Bayern’s bosses are convinced that Guardiola is tired at City.





When he left the club three years ago, he promised that he would return, saying: “I will come back here, to Germany – maybe as a coach.”