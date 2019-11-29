Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and CEO of Twitter, an American microblogging platform, says he would be relocating to Africa for a momentary stay in 2020.





The business mogul took to his handle to disclose his plans of moving to the continent on Thursday via a farewell after having completed his planned trip to Africa.





Dorsey, who recently left Nigeria, had visited four nations in the continent — including Ethiopia, Ghana, and South Africa — in November to “spend time with entrepreneurs.”





During his visit to Nigeria, Dorsey met with entrepreneurs and young artists, as well as Twitter board member Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, an economist and former managing director of the World Bank.

Although Dorsey didn’t precisely reveal what country he would choose to stay in but he confirmed that he would be living in “Africa for about 3 to 6 months in mid 2020”.





“Sad to be leaving the continent for now. Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I’ll be living here for 3-6 months mid-2020. Grateful I was able to experience a small part.,” he wrote in a tweet.