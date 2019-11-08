 Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey arrives Nigeria | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Boss of social media platform, Twitter, Jack Dorsey, on Thursday arrived in Nigeria.

He announced his arrival via his verified Twitter handle.

Dorsey tweeted, “So grateful to be finally in Nigeria.”

In October, Jack had announced plans to visit four African nations this month (November) – Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa.

