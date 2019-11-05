 Turkey captures sister of dead ISIS leader | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Turkey captured the sister of dead Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Monday in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, a senior Turkish official told Reuters.

The official said the woman is being interrogated. Her husband and daughter-in-law were also detained.

Rasmiya Awad, 65, was arrested in a raid near Azaz, the official said, referring to a Turkish-controlled Syrian town near the border.


When captured, she was also accompanied by five children.

“We hope to gather a trove of intelligence from Baghdadi’s sister on the inner workings of ISIS,” the official said.





