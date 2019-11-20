Salifat Sule, wife of Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa state governor, may be having a bit of difficult reading.

She is the first wife of the governor.





An undated video showing the first lady struggling to read a prepared speech during the inauguration of a programme in the state has surfaced.





In the recording, Sule was mispronouncing words like ”flag off” as ”flag up”, and could not read the text of her speech intelligibly.

But could it be stage fright?





Watch another video below.



