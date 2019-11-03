 TRENDING: Chip Whip or Chief Whip? Kano official’s customised number plate causes ripples | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
An error has been spotted on the official number plate of a car assumed to belong to the chief whip of the Kano state house of assembly.

The customised number plate reads chip whip in the place of chief whip and has the symbol of a legislative mace.

This may be a case of dialectal interference — “f” is pronounced as “p” and “p” as “f” in parts of the north.

