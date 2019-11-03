An error has been spotted on the official number plate of a car assumed to belong to the chief whip of the Kano state house of assembly.
The customised number plate reads chip whip in the place of chief whip and has the symbol of a legislative mace.
This may be a case of dialectal interference — “f” is pronounced as “p” and “p” as “f” in parts of the north.
The photo has started generating comments on social media.
Who did this to us? pic.twitter.com/If0n57PfXu— Jaafar Jaafar (@JaafarSJaafar) November 2, 2019
Spelt as pronounced in Kano😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TxrNr4v9xG— MrSel (@NanselSelzing) November 2, 2019
But he wrote it as it is pronounced in Kano. Not bad https://t.co/odzZkbVCve— A.S ABD'RAMANE (@AamirSidibe) November 2, 2019
Kano People good evening o. Greetings to your Chip Whip!— TosinPhD (Harvard Affidavit) (@Donteewrites) November 2, 2019
Cc: @dawisu pic.twitter.com/UwMEIdim03
Kano people why ?😂😂😂@DanTaraba @Mafindi_jnr @aesha__aa @dawisu @yunusxonline pic.twitter.com/7AquBuDrbv— Huzaifa Yero (@Yerosjnr) November 2, 2019
There is Rice in Kano. This is the real evidence. Ndi OKPO! pic.twitter.com/GPLnBhcUK0— أنا أؤمن بالله كحامي ومخلصي Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) November 2, 2019
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.