But he wrote it as it is pronounced in Kano. Not bad https://t.co/odzZkbVCve November 2, 2019

An error has been spotted on the official number plate of a car assumed to belong to the chief whip of the Kano state house of assembly.The customised number plate reads chip whip in the place of chief whip and has the symbol of a legislative mace.This may be a case of dialectal interference — “f” is pronounced as “p” and “p” as “f” in parts of the north.The photo has started generating comments on social media.