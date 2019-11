Early Monday morning. God! This tanker fire just burnt my dad's car at Abesan. 😭😭Early Monday morning. God! https://t.co/nQJPjCE4ez November 11, 2019

Residents of Estate bus stop, an environ along Ipaja-Ayobo road in Lagos woke up to an inferno in the early hours of Monday, 11th of November 2019.It was gathered that the fire outbreak was caused by the activities of oil vandals.