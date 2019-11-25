Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has been slugging it out with Stella Dimoko Korkus, her industry colleague, over an allegedly long overdue debt and stolen boyfriend.





The duo took to their handles to trade allegations and counterclaims after Stella had claimed that Dikeh is yet to pay her the agreed sum of N200 thousand for a “publicity stunt” she had staged on her behalf years ago.





“Tonto Post receipts already, please. That’s your day job. Recording all your conversations with your friends and saving chats to call them out with later. That’s why nobody replies to your call out. If you have more, so do I,” Stella wrote in an expletive-laden post.





“One thing you won’t accuse me of is going around to f**k pastors and collecting offering money to do slay queen on Instagram. I don’t f**king care what you post. Churchill, I am sorry I ever doubted all you said and almost agreed to collect money to collect info from all your ex’s who were being set up to call you out.









“Please don’t forget you still owe me 200k for a PR stunt I did years back and you stopped talking to me because of that. was it because you fvcked Elohor’s husband? Is this all you got? I am done with you until you can do better. Note that none of your friends are liking your posts?”

Among the claims made in Stella’s Instagram rant is that Dikeh had snatched a friend’s date and had an affair with him in such a way that broke the latter’s romantic union with his girlfriend — although Stella didn’t give many details about this.





“Dikeh, you say I am full of jealousy? Then why did u go behind Ini to snatch and sleep with her boyfriend after you saw how good it was and thought he would give you the money he gave her? You broke that relationship. Isn’t that jealousy?” she continued.





“As for Bobrisky calling me out on your behalf, how and why should I respond to a man who has cardiac arrest of the blokos and now pretending to be a woman? I don’t know how to respond so I will ignore you, Bob, the one who is rejected in the gay community for being dirty and stinky down there.”





Dikeh, while replying to her assailant, made a number of claims herself, charging Stella to validate her claims about the said debt with a receipt.





She also debunked Stella’s allegations that she was “sleeping with men of God” for a cut of the offering money.





“You talk too much shit? At least give your followers receipt. At least I’m not sleeping with the pastors you are under their payroll with secret love children in the industry. If you don’t provide how I owe you when and where, You no well,” Dike fired back.