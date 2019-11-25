Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has been slugging it out with Stella Dimoko Korkus, her industry colleague, over an allegedly long overdue debt and stolen boyfriend.
The duo took to their handles to trade allegations and counterclaims after Stella had claimed that Dikeh is yet to pay her the agreed sum of N200 thousand for a “publicity stunt” she had staged on her behalf years ago.
“Tonto Post receipts already, please. That’s your day job. Recording all your conversations with your friends and saving chats to call them out with later. That’s why nobody replies to your call out. If you have more, so do I,” Stella wrote in an expletive-laden post.
“One thing you won’t accuse me of is going around to f**k pastors and collecting offering money to do slay queen on Instagram. I don’t f**king care what you post. Churchill, I am sorry I ever doubted all you said and almost agreed to collect money to collect info from all your ex’s who were being set up to call you out.
“Please don’t forget you still owe me 200k for a PR stunt I did years back and you stopped talking to me because of that. was it because you fvcked Elohor’s husband? Is this all you got? I am done with you until you can do better. Note that none of your friends are liking your posts?”
Tonto Post receipts already please. That’s your day job. Recording all your conversations with your friends and saving chats to call them out with later. That’s why nobody replies your call out. If you have more so do I but one thing you won’t accuse me of is going around to fvck pastors and collecting offering money to do slay queen on Instagram. I don’t fucking care what you post. Please go ahead. Churchill I am sorry I ever doubted all you said and even almost agreed to collect money to collect info from all your ex’s who were being set up to call you out. Call me out. I don’t fvck men of God or break up my friends relationships by stealing their deeks. Maybe you’re still suffering from the juju you said you got delivered from that Mercy Gave you to steal your destiny. ..you and I have arranged plenty press stunts from way back and please don’t forget you still owe me 200k for a PR stunt I did years back and you stopped talking to me becos of that or was it becos you fvcked Elohor’s husband?Is this all you got?like really? I am done with you until you can do better. Note that none of your Friends are liking your posts? Please take your medication ...note that because you are desperately sick and seeking who to drag down with u. This will be my last response until further notice.. Let me keep quiet like Ini despite what you did to her that year. ...I am asking myself what I am doing exchanging words with someone who beat up her ex mum in law. Tsk tsk tsk. If you got shots on me please fire!!! 🔥 🔥 ..and to think u could not reply Blessing after she called u out over your pastor fvck waka. Tonto please leave me,Let me work,u don’t have a day job,I do. God !is not mocked pastor Tonto.
Among the claims made in Stella’s Instagram rant is that Dikeh had snatched a friend’s date and had an affair with him in such a way that broke the latter’s romantic union with his girlfriend — although Stella didn’t give many details about this.
“Dikeh, you say I am full of jealousy? Then why did u go behind Ini to snatch and sleep with her boyfriend after you saw how good it was and thought he would give you the money he gave her? You broke that relationship. Isn’t that jealousy?” she continued.
“As for Bobrisky calling me out on your behalf, how and why should I respond to a man who has cardiac arrest of the blokos and now pretending to be a woman? I don’t know how to respond so I will ignore you, Bob, the one who is rejected in the gay community for being dirty and stinky down there.”
Dikeh, while replying to her assailant, made a number of claims herself, charging Stella to validate her claims about the said debt with a receipt.
She also debunked Stella’s allegations that she was “sleeping with men of God” for a cut of the offering money.
“You talk too much shit? At least give your followers receipt. At least I’m not sleeping with the pastors you are under their payroll with secret love children in the industry. If you don’t provide how I owe you when and where, You no well,” Dike fired back.
Stella threw more shots at Dikeh, saying the actress stole a certain Ini’s boyfriend.
We Dey wait you ooooooo... You talking too much shit? AT LEAST GIBE YOUR FOLLOWS RECEIPT.... I sleep@with pastors!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂At least I’m not sleeping with the pastors you are under their pay role with SECRET LOVE CHILDREN IN THE INDUSTRY..... If you don’t provide how I owe you when and where YOU NO WELL!!!!
The women kept going back and forth, revealing their dirty secrets.
Tonto Dikeh you say I am full of jealousy? Then why did u go behind Ini to snatch and sleep with her boyfriend after you saw how good it was and thought he would give you the money he gave her?You broke that relationship. Isn’t that jealousy? As for bobrisky calling me out on your behalf. How and why should I respond to a man who has cardiac arrest of the blokos and now pretending to be a woman? I don’t know how to respond so I will ignore you Bob the one who is rejected in the gay community for being dirty and stinky down there. ....
Recall that Tonto Dikeh recently laughed off the insinuation that she was deported to Nigeria from Dubai.
“Hello, people whats up. I heard you guys have been looking for me up to the extent that you guys created fake news that I was deported. Really? Anyways I’m still here…still here…going to be here for a while. And please stop the fake news, I have not been deported. Y’all don’t know my name? Its King Tonto. You guys are joking with me, I swear, these bloggers be joking with me,” she said.
