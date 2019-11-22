The First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has urged women in the state to go for free breast and cervical cancer screening at the Adunni Olayinka Wellness Centre, at the premises of the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti and other designated centres in the state.She made the call at the commencement of Ekiti Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Awareness Week at the School of Nursing in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.According to Erelu Bisi Fayemi, early detection of the cancer cells within the body is often effective in the treatment of the disease.According to her, the state government set up the centre and equipped it in order to cater for the health care needs of the people and to arrest cancer in the state.She, therefore, urged women in the state to take advantage of the centre.“We are all aware of the importance of early detection and going to the hospital for treatment. We must adhere to the doctor’s prescription and not run away from immediate treatment to come back later when it is too late.“The Adunni Olayinka Wellness Centre was established to help in early detection and treatment of cancer. I urge us to take full advantage of the centre.“We should not wait until the disease has ravaged the body before seeking medical attention. Cancer is not a death sentence if it is detected and treated early. So, let us take care of our body and seek medical examination regularly., she added.Erelu Fayemi also urged young women to stay off bleaching cream, under the guise of skin toning, which according to her, are injurious to the body because of some cancer-causing chemicals used in producing them. Instead, she advised women to maintain good skin with olden days method of shea butter, coconut oil and black soap.She urged women to desist from ‘mixing’ body creams in the name of fashion.“I want to talk about the use of bleaching cream, the ones our youths use to tone their skin so that it will glitter. If we want a shining skin let us use what our mothers use in the olden days – they use Shea butter, coconut oil and black soap.”While stressing the importance of family planning, she said couples should endeavour to discuss with a doctor about the appropriate family planning method to use. She also emphasized the need to be faithful to one’s partner in order to avoid cervical cancer.Earlier, in a lecture titled: “The burden of Breast Cancer”, the Director of Ekiti Cancer Registry, Dr Omonise Abidemi, noted that cancer is not a new disease although it can be prevented.Dr Omonise raised concerns that people in this clime go to the hospital when it is lateHe said that cancer is associated with “abnormal growth, it is excessive, it is uncoordinated, autonomous, and purposeless”, adding, however, that early detection is essential to curbing the scourge.Dr Omonise noted that one of the major causes of cervical cancer is having multiple sexual partners. He advised that that the symptoms be recognized early and act upon, healthy diet, frequent exercise and avoidance of excessive alcohol intake will help to prevent cancer growth in the body.The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, said early detection and self-examination are paramount in the bid to eliminate cancer.