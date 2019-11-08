Singer, Tiwa Savage has listed 10 worst feelings she wants all her fans and others to know,
Below are Tiwa Savage’s list of 10 worst feelings
1. Cheated on.
2. Over thinking.
3. Lied to.
4. Heart broken.
5. Not cared for.
6. Losing.
7. Scared.
8. Assuming.
9. Nervous.
10. Letting go.
