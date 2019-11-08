 Tiwa Savage lists 10 worst feelings you must know | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Tiwa Savage lists 10 worst feelings you must know

4:35 PM 0
A+ A-


Singer, Tiwa Savage has listed 10 worst feelings she wants all her fans and others to know,

Below are Tiwa Savage’s list of 10 worst feelings

1. Cheated on.

2. Over thinking.
3. Lied to.
4. Heart broken.
5. Not cared for.
6. Losing.
7. Scared.
8. Assuming.
9. Nervous.
10. Letting go.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top