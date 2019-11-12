



The Department of State Services (DSS) has deployed more operatives within its headquarters in Abuja ahead of a protest over the detention of Omoyele Sowore, pro-democracy activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters.





The DSS has refused to comply with a court order for the release of Sowore.





Some human rights activists have scheduled Tuesday for a protest at the DSS headquarters over the continued detention Sowore and his co-accused, Olawale Bakare.





Last Saturday, some activists held a sit-in outside the DSS building.

Currently, there is a heavy presence of armed security operatives at the main gate of the agency, and at the road leading to the place at Aso Drive.





Also, five Hilux vehicles are stationed in front of the building.





The heavy deployment of security operatives in the area may be to forestall further demonstrations.





The security situation has resulted in a traffic gridlock within the area.