



Scores of protesters on Friday demanded the removal of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The protesters carried placards to the national secretariat of the APC.





Some of the placards had inscriptions like “Oshiomhole Must Go”, “Ole” among others.





The protesters, mostly youth, were countered by thugs coming from the street where the APC secretariat is located. The thugs threw stones and sticks to disperse the protesters.





At least one person was injured in the violence.





Abubakar Alihu, who described himself as a member of the party and one of the leaders of the protest said that the aim was for the demonstrators to express their displeasure at the leadership style of Mr Oshiomhole.





“Our message is clear and simple, Oshiomhole must leave. Enough is enough, he must go. He has not been using his diplomacy to solve the problems in the party. This has cost us to lose a lot of states such as Oyo State, Zamfara State, Bauchi State, and other states,” he said.





“What happened in Zamfara really hurt us because we won the election initially but the court gave the verdict to the PDP due to the fact that APC chairman messed up in some aspects and failed to tackle those aspects.”





He said the party’s recent wins in Kogi and Bayelsa did not change the fact that there are still problems within the party which the chairman has failed to tackle holistically.





The protest and those who countered them were later dispersed by heavily armed security operatives manning the party’s secretariat.





The security agents fired tear gas and and shot into the air.





The NEC meeting of the party billed for Friday is yet to commence as none of the party dignitaries has arrived.