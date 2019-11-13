



Three policemen serving at Fadan Karshi Outpost in Sanga local government area of Kaduna state were on Tuesday gunned down by unknown gunmen at a checkpoint between Fadan Karshi and Sabon Gida village.





Abubakar Abba, vice-chairman of Sanga local government council, confirmed the incident to NAN on Wednesday.





He added that the bodies have been deposited at the Gwantu General Hospital.





“Two policemen died on the spot and the third one died on the way to the hospital. Meanwhile, investigation had commenced as security agents have swung into action while members of the community have been urged to be calm,” he said.

He lamented over the increase in the wave of crime in the area and appealed to relevant security agencies to rise up to the challenge.





Suleiman Abubakar, deputy police public relations officer of Kaduna command, an assistant superintendent of police, confirmed the incident, saying a statement would soon be issued on the development.



