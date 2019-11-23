Laurent Simons, a 9-year-old child prodigy from Amsterdam, is on the cusp to gain a bachelor’s degree at the tender age of 9, and become the “world’s youngest ever university graduate”.





According to The Telegraph, the little boy has an IQ of at least 145 and will assume the mantle of the world’s youngest graduate from Michael Kearney, who completed his study from the University of Alabama at the age of 10.





Laurent is presently studying for a degree in electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology — a course said to be tough for students of an average graduate age – and is expected to graduate in December, after completing his studies in just nine months.

It is believed that a host of top universities across the globe are very much aware of him and are jostling to have him do his post-graduate studies in their institutions.





Laurent told the news outlet that he will prefer to travel to California to continue his studies because the weather is nice there.





But his father wants a move to the UK.





“Oxford and Cambridge are also in the major league and it would be very much more convenient for us,” said Alexander, Laurent’s 37-year-old dad.





“Laurent’s aim is to do a PhD into life extension, by carrying out research into artificial organs and robotics. It would be great if he could study in the UK.”





Alexander and Lydia, his wife, said that his grandparents and teachers noticed there was something special about him at a young age.





“They noticed something very special about Laurent,” said Lydia to CNN.





Laurent’s dad also disclosed that “the absorption of information is no problem for Laurent. he was given test after test as teachers tried to work out the extent of his talents. They told us he is like a sponge.”





It was gathered that Laurent started school when he was four. The youngster then spent 12 months completing a study that should naturally last for five years.