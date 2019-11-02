Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Ghanaian singer, Ms Forson has disclosed that she loves being beaten by her boyfriend as it increases her love for him.In an interview at Starr FM, Ms Forson stated that though violence against women is not good however being pampered by her boyfriend after being beaten endears him to her."It’s not good but for me, I like it because it makes me feel good. Some people like it that way, others don’t."He has to beat me sometimes so we make up. When he beats me, he’ll pamper me. We all have our preferences”, Ms Forson said.