Sexy Ghanaian singer, Gloria Forson fondly called Ms Forson recently stunned her numerous fans when she declared that she likes to be beaten by her man sometimes.Forson said she likes men with muscles that can easily scare predators.“You’d cry (Wo Be Su) is my new single but the whole concept was about violence against women. It’s not good but for me, I like it because it makes me feel good. Some people like it that way, others don’t,” she said.When asked If she likes her man to beat her once in a while, the curvy damsel said: ”He has to beat me sometimes so we make up. When he beats me, he’ll pamper me. We all have our preferences” she noted.Recall that the songstress left her four-month-old marriage because her former record label boss advised her to quit if she desires to rise in the Ghanaian music industry