The management of FC Ifeanyi Ubah has spoken on the attack on its players in Kabba, Kogi state, on Friday.





Jigawa Golden Stars. Gunmen had opened fire on a bus conveying the players from Anambra to Kano for a match againstJigawa Golden Stars.





Chukwuma Ubah, chairman of the club, had earlier told TheCable that a player (pictured) and the driver of the bus sustained injuries in the attack.





The statement said the injured persons had been taken to the hospital for treatment.





“This is to inform the general public that at about 1:30pm today, players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra Warriors) who were travelling to Kano for their scheduled NPFL match day 6 fixture against Jigawa Golden Stars ran into a group of armed robbers dressed in NYSC uniforms, operating at Kabba junction, near Lokoja in Kogi state,” the statement read.





“To the glory of God, no life was lost. However, the driver was shot while some members of the coaching crew and players were critically injured. The affected persons are currently being treated and are responding to treatment.





“We wish to use this medium to appeal to the Federal Government as well as football regulatory bodies; Nigerian Football Federation(NFF) and the League Management Company (LMC) to further intensify security efforts to ensure the safety of teams who often have no choice than to travel long distances by road, especially clubs owned by Private investors who are made to invest their hard earned money in the growth and development of Nigerian football.





“Conclusively, fans, well wishers, supporters and Nigerians in general are kindly urged to keep the entire management, coaching staff and players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah in their prayers in this moment of despair.”