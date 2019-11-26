



Abubakar Tsav, a former commissioner of police in Lagos, says the fight against corruption has no impact on Nigerians.





In a statement on Tuesday, Tsav said politicians engage in corrupt practices because they do not believe in God.





He said unless the courts expedite the trial of alleged corrupt public officers and convict them to serve as deterrents to others, many of them will not change their ways.





Tsav said public condemnation without commiserate punishment by the law will not deter corrupt officials in the country.





“Our politicians do not believe in God and the nothingness of this world. They don’t even think of death,” he said.





“Our democracy is turning into something else. We seem not to know what democracy even means. Many see it as a means to acquire wealth albeit by fraudulent and dishonest means.





“The fight against corruption has no impact on our people and that is why politicians are still fighting and killing themselves for elective offices.





“If the courts expedite trial of accused persons facing corruption charges in various courts, perhaps their conviction will serve as deterrent to others. This will slow down the urge and madness for corruption. ”





He said the incidents at the Kogi governorship election showed it is time for the full amendment of the electoral laws to accommodate stiffer punishment for electoral offenders.





He also condemned the killing of the woman leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, describing it as the most horrible thing he has heard of in recent times.





“I am happy that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered for a thorough investigation on this dastardly act with a view to bringing all those involved, no matter their status to justice, ” he said.





“Buhari should go beyond that. The electoral laws should be amended for true democracy to take root.





“My sad experience during my days in the Nigeria Police Force, was that, where government was interested in a case; such case does not see the light of the day. Let that not happen in this case o!”



