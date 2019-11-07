I am also a journalist as well. Reporting lies is not one of the ethics of journalism. — ㄒеκепah (@TheresaTekenah) November 7, 2019

I give up on Nigeria media. Most of these journalist are evil, liars and hearless. The journalist was the first to push the security man when he was trying to tell him to allow others have space to take shots of the VP. It happened right in front of me. https://t.co/ATG8CGEsut November 7, 2019

I was at this event, You people are LIARS

At the exhibition arena of the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit, the photojournalist was obstructing other journalist who were trying to take photos of the Vice-president.

1/2 — CBN Gov Akinsola Ak🇳🇬 (@cbngov_akin1) November 7, 2019

Quoting a news report byTheresa reacted via her Twitter account- 'I give up on Nigeria media. Most of these journalist are evil, liars and hearless. The journalist was the first to push the security man when he was trying to tell him to allow others have space to take shots of the VP. It happened right in front of me. 'She continued - 'I am also a journalist as well. Reporting lies is not one of the ethics of journalism.Another Twitter user -also shared a similar viewalso gathered from a source, who was a guest at the event, it was made clear that although there was some misunderstanding between the journalist and a security aide, no one was beaten. “There was a misunderstanding of some sort but no one was beaten. It was nothing more than a scuffle. Immediately, they settled it and everyone went about their business,” he said.A security aide who intervened in the dispute said no one was beaten. “What happened was that he was trying to breach protocol, getting very close to the dignitaries.“At that point, he was told to please step back a little but he kept coming close. One of aides now had to tell him to move back so he does not collide with the dignitaries at the event.He added that immediately the altercation with the security aide others media personnels intervened. “I personally intervened and apologized on behalf of my colleague. To say he was beaten is a lie. He wasn’t at all.”