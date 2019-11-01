Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Controversial reality TV show star, TBoss has slammed Davido and the members of his team over the way they handled the pregnancy allegation made by some girls in a video that went viral days ago.Tboss noted that the ladies were subjected to cyber-bullying by trolls, adding that it is quite primitive for Davido to arrest and put those girls in handcuffs. She added that it is not in his place to do so because he is not supposed to teach anyone a lesson.There are speculations that the pregnancy allegation may be a public stunt used to promote Davido’s new song ‘Risky’, this stemmed from the fact that Davido on Wednesday shared the video of the ladies dancing in a swimming pool to his new song.