



The supreme court has sacked Samuel Adebayo-Adegbola, a monarch with the title “Eleruwa of Eruwa” in Oyo state.





A five-man panel of the apex court led by Muhammad Dattijo dethroned Adebayo-Adegbola on Friday.





Hea was installed as the traditional ruler of Eruwa kingdom in 1998, but the Laribikusi ruling house of Eruwa had instituted the suit to challenge him.





In 2011, Ladipo Abimbola, judge of an Ibadan high court, ordered the dethronment of the monarch, on the grounds that the process of his ascendancy to the Eruwa throne was null and void.

The court had held that Adegbola was not a member of the ruling house whose turn was it to produce the successor of Bolanle Olaniyan, to the previous Eleruwa, who died in 1994.





Dissatisfied with the judgement, Adegbola filed an appeal before an Ibadan division of the appeal court.





However, Monica Dongban-Mensan, the judge, dismissed the appeal. At the apex court judgement on Friday, the panel unanimously held that the appeal lacked merit and substance.





Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the jusdge who read the lead judgment, said the authorities cited by the plaintiffs/appellants, in their appeal had no bearing on their case.





“The appeal has no merit and it is hereby dismissed,” she said.





The appellants in the appeal include Adebayo-Adegbola, Eleruwa; Samuel Salako Adewusi, Odofin Eruwa, who is said to be deceased; Femi Atanda, Jagun of Eruwa; I.O. Olabode, Olukuton of Eruwa; Idowu Okeowo, Asipa of Eruwa; E. Ojebisi, Baale of Agbe Eruwa; and Kasali Sangotikun.





The respondents to the appeal were James Olatunde Idowu (for himself and on behalf of Laribikusi ruling house excepting Lasubu family or section of Laribikusi ruling house/quarters); Rasheed Oyedepo Ajao; Oyo state governor; the Oyo state attorney general; and the Ibarapa east local government area.



