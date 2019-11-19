



Chris Bode, chief medical director of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), has appealed to Nigerians to stop travelling abroad to get medical treatment.





The CMD said LUTH is well-equipped and recognised for excellent medical services.





“LUTH that was known for strike before is stabilised with committed and dedicated staff,” he said.





“Currently, we are proud of equipment which can compete with other hospitals locally and abroad. That is why we are telling Nigerians not to go abroad for their health challenges again.









Jide Akeredolu, the district governor of Rotary International District 9110, said the club was ready to provide humanitarian services to Nigerians through the hospital.





The club also donated a playing court to the children ward in the hospital during the visit.





Akeredolu said the donation of the playing court by the Ikate Rotary Club was to encourage children who were recovering from illness in the hospital.





President Muhammadu Buhari earlier expressed concern that the country was losing so much to medical tourism because of its health sector’s “inability to combat outbreak of deadly diseases and mass migration of medical personnel out of the country”.



