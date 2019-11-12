



The convener of the Concerned Nigerians Group, Deji Adeyanju, has alleged that some top government sympathizers attempted to bribe his group to stop its planned protest against the detention of Omoyele Sowore, a co-convener of RevolutionNow movement.





He made the disclosure on Tuesday at the ongoing protest in front of the Headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, at Aso Drive in Abuja, displaying the said sum before the media.





Adeyanju said, “We were offered one million Naira at gunpoint with a promise for more, for us not to hold this rally. Those who gave us this money know themselves, we also know those who gave us the money.





“We will not compromise, if those who gave us the money don’t come and collect it back today, we will give it to Femi Falana , SAN to defray Sowore’s legal costs.”





Sowore is currently held in custody of the secret police against court order.





Last Wednesday, a Federal High Court in Abuja, ordered the release of Sowore alongside Olawale Adebayo.





The DSS was yet to comply with the order and claimed that no surety had come to take Sowore on bail.





Against this backdrop, Sowore’s lawyer, Femi Falana alleged that the DSS was plotting to file fresh charges against his client.