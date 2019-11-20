







The season has just gained momentum, and in German football there is already a lot of high-profile news.





One of the main events of the first half of the season in Germany was the departure of Nico Kovac from the post of the head coach of Bayern. Yes, it happened after a devastating defeat 1:5 from Eintracht, but in general the Munichers looked pretty good and was close to the group of leaders. Lewandowski scored in almost every match of the season and even managed to surpass Gerd Muller's scorer record, which lasted for decades.

They say that the Croatian coach didn't manage to find a common language"with the club veterans who were dissatisfied with the workloads and the lack of proper playing practice.













They say that the Croatian coach didn’t manage to find a common language”with the club veterans who were dissatisfied with the workloads and the lack of proper playing practice.





However, even the change of the coach did not affect Munich's scores. In the first match without Kovac, the team defeated one of its main competitors — Dortmund Borussia — 4:0 without any problems.





Most interesting football fixtures tomorrow

We'll also note that in the current season, not only the Bumblebees challenged Bayern in the fight for the title. Borussia from Monchengladbach and Leipzig both look very cool. It is clear that the current champion has much more experience, but the competitors are extremely motivated. The position of the teams before the break will largely depend on the results of upcoming fixtures.





Despite some internal problems, it is Bayern that remains the main contender for winning the champion title. There are several factors in favor of the current owner of the Silver Bowl:





1. Extensive experience of performing in the domestic and international arena.





2. High class leaders. Lewandowski is unstoppable this season. Gnabry is in great shape, too. Moreover, all summer newcomers fit pretty well into the team.





3. A long bench. No one in Germany is able to match the selection of football players with Bayern, which allows the coach to always choose only the strongest performers.





Judging by the upcoming fixtures, we can say that the Munichers' calendar is far from the easiest. However, thanks to the cool selection of players and the ability to properly distribute forces over a long tournament distance, Bayern will definitely be one of the main contenders for gold medals. Winning another champion title is a matter of prestige for the team and the opportunity to prove that even a number of leaders left in the summer, it did not weaken the team and did not affect its results.