 Singer Peruzzi confirms his relationship with ex-BBnaija housemate, Ceec | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Singer Peruzzi confirms his relationship with ex-BBnaija housemate, Ceec

8:57 AM 0
A+ A-

After weeks of speculation and fan theories, Nigerian Singer and DMW Signee, Peruzzi has seemingly confirmed he is in a romantic relationship with reality star, Cee-c.

Recall Cee-c was used as a vixen in Peruzzi’s ‘majesty’ video and ever since, fans noted the chemistry between pair and it was assumed they were having a secret relationship.

However, a post made by Peruzzi on his twitter page proves that the assumptions were apt.

Peruzzi took to his twitter page to share a photo of Ceec with these words;


”Forever covered”
”Peace of mind”
”Battery recharged, back to work”

See post below ;





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top