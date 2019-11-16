After weeks of speculation and fan theories, Nigerian Singer and DMW Signee, Peruzzi has seemingly confirmed he is in a romantic relationship with reality star, Cee-c.
Recall Cee-c was used as a vixen in Peruzzi’s ‘majesty’ video and ever since, fans noted the chemistry between pair and it was assumed they were having a secret relationship.
However, a post made by Peruzzi on his twitter page proves that the assumptions were apt.
Peruzzi took to his twitter page to share a photo of Ceec with these words;
”Forever covered”
”Peace of mind”
”Battery recharged, back to work”
See post below ;
