Nigerian singer, Peruzzi has sparked dating rumours with big brother naija star, Cee-C after he took to social media to gush about her in a post that has long been deleted.

The DMW act who shared a screenshot of his video call with Cee-C, captioned it "peace of mind". The pair had before now sparked speculation of a romantic relationship after he featured her in his music video "Majesty".


Peruzzi has also been spotted hanging out with Cee-C and his cousin/Davido's fiancee, Chioma.







