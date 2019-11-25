A 42-year-old-woman, Temitope Akinola, has allegedly poisoned her granddaughter with an insecticide, Sniper, to stop her daughter’s marriage to her lover.The suspect, who is a resident of Isote area of Sagamu, allegedly committed the offence last week Thursday and was arrested on the same day by men of Ogun State Police Command.The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement on Sunday that Akinola’s arrest followed information received by the police in the Sagamu Division after the death of the child.According to the PPRO, the suspect has never hidden her hatred for the father of the baby.The suspect, according to the statement, was the only one with the child, while the mother went to take her bath, only for her to come back and meet the lifeless body of the baby.Oyeyemi said, “Upon the information, the DPO, Sagamu Division, Okiki Agunbiade, detailed his detectives to the scene, where the killer grandmother was promptly arrested.“On interrogation, the suspect admitted to killing the baby, because she didn’t like her daughter getting married to the father of the deceased baby.“She confessed further that when she discovered that her daughter was pregnant, she made an attempt to terminate the pregnancy but her pastor warned her not to do so, hence, she waited for her to be delivered of the baby before carrying out her devilish intention.“She explained further that she poisoned the baby with a deadly insecticide known as Sniper.”The PPRO said the baby’s corpse had been deposited in the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy.He added that the suspect had been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.