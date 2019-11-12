



The Kenule Beeson Polytechnic, Bori formerly known as Bori Polytechnic, has sacked 10 lecturers in connection with s.e.x for grades





Rector of the Institution, Onengiye Goergewill disclosed this when the Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Education visited the school on oversight function.





Georgewill said apart from the sacked 10 lecturers, 7 others were also suspended for same offence, with several others demoted.





He expressed delight on the 14 years jail term proposed by the Nigeria Senate for sex for grades and advocated for a 20-year jail term for any offender.

“We have been doing this even before the issue that started trending. We have been doing this before the Bill was presented.





“We have a very proactive governing board. When they came, the issue of illicit sex and examination malpractices became their focus.





“They identified these issues and set up a structure to look into them and that’s why we have been able to identify some of our staff that indulge in them,” he said.





Earlier, Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Christian Ahiakwo expressed satisfaction on the progress recorded by the school.





Ahiakwo also expressed delight on the sack of some lecturers who were engaged in sex for grades, just as he urged the school management to sustain its anti-corruption stand.