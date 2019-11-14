



Kenedy Tonjo-West, senior special adviser to Bayelsa governor on Niger Delta youth matters, has resigned.





This is coming a few days to the governorship election in the state.





Tonjo-West did not give reasons for the resignation in a letter dated November 13 and addressed to Seriake Dickson, the governor.





However, he expressed his appreciation to the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve.





“I appreciate the rare privilege to work under your administration from October 2015 to February 2016 and from December 2016 to November 2019, an opportunity that deepened my understanding of politics, campaign promises and good governance,” he said.





Tonjo-West, however, said he still remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





In October, at least 10 members of Dickson’s cabinet resigned.





Among those who resigned were Markson Fefegha, commissioner for mineral resources; Ombu Napoleon, senior special assistant to the governor on community development; Iniruo Ipogi, special assistant on student affairs; Stephen Diver, special adviser on inter-party affairs; and Natus Zebakame, special adviser on culture.





The election is a two-horse race between the governor’s preferred candidate, Douye Diri of the PDP and David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



