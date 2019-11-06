Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tourism, Mr. Rochas Okorocha, has urged the Red Chamber to approve N4bn for the tourism sector.Presenting the report of the committee on Day 5 of the Senate committees’ presentation of budget report to the appropriations committee on Tuesday, the former Imo State governor described the request as ‘God Dey’ budget, noting that great nations are built on tourism.Okorocha had said, “The budget I am about to present is called ‘God Dey’ because of the amount involved.“This is a harmonized report of Senate and House of Representatives.“Great nations of the world are built on tourism.”Continuing, the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district at the Senate, said, “What I present here, no addition no subtraction, it is as it is.“We are making a special request to the Senate for additional funds to kick start tourism.“I want to present this as it is. We are making an additional request of N4bn for tourism.”In reaction, Senator Barau Jibrin, representing Kano North Senatorial District, says, “Thank you Mr. Chairman, you have done well.“On the issue of request of N4bn, we will look at that once we have money made available to us.“We are not giving you any assurance but we will try our best.”- Senator Barau Jibrin.Okorocha thereafter submitted the report of the committee, while the meeting was adjourned to Wednesday, November 6, 2019.