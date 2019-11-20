



The senate has opposed the idea of a ban on the importation of power-generating sets to address the challenges in the power sector.





During a plenary session on Tuesday, Chukwuka Utazi, senator representing Enugu north, moved a motion for an urgent solution to the perennial problems in the power sector.





He asked the senate to probe the power firms in the country.





However, Francis Fadahunsi, senator representing Osun east, suggested a five-year temporary ban on the importation of generators into the country in order to address the electricity challenges.





But when Senate President Ahmed Lawan called for a voice vote, the lawmakers voted against Fadahunsi’s prayer.





Gershon Bassey, senator representing Cross River south, said what Nigeria needs to resolve its power problem is to develop its transmission infrastructure.





According to him, Nigeria’s transmission infrastructure currently lacks the capacity to withstand an increase in power generation.





He advised the federal government to build on existing policy frameworks inherited from past administrations.





The senate asked the federal government to upgrade the transmission infrastructure in the electricity grid for a more efficient delivery of power.





The senate committee on power was given four weeks to submit its report on the matter for consideration.



