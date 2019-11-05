



The senate has confirmed the appointment of 15 nominees to the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).





In August, governors of Niger Delta states rejected the NDDC board nominees appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.





On Tuesday, the senate confirmed them after Peter Nwoboshi, chairman of the NDDC committee, presented a report to the chamber.





While presenting his report on the floor of the upper legislative chamber, Nwoboshi said all the nominees are ”eminently qualified” to be on the board.





“All the nominees were screened and the outcome contained in the report,” the lawmaker said.





“The committee finds that the qualifications of the nominees will impact the commission positively.”





But he said Joy Yimebe Nunieh, a nominee from Rivers state and interim managing director, did not show up for the screening exercise.





Commenting on the development, Enyinnaya Abaribe, senate minority leader, said that since Nunieh did not appear for screening, her appointment should not be confirmed.





Also speaking, Ike Ekweremadu, a former deputy president of the senate, said an interim committee should have not been set up in the first place.





Thereafter, the nominations were confirmed by a voice vote.





The nominees are Pius Odubu, chairman NDDC board; Bernard Okumagba, managing director; Otobong Ndem, executive director, projects; Maxwell Okoh, executive director, finance and administration; Jones Erue (Delta), Victor Ekhatar (Edo), Nwogu Nwogu (Abia), Theodore Allison (Bayelsa),Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom) and Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River).





Other nominees are Olugbenga Elema (Ondo), Uchegbu Kyrian (Imo), Aisha Muhammed (north-west representative), Ardo Zubairu (north-east representative) and Badmus Mutalib (north-central representative).





