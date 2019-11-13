



The senate has approved the sum of N10 billion for Kogi state.





The sum is a refund for projects executed on behalf of the federal government by the state government.





The approval is coming two days to the governorship election in the state.





On October 15, President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the funds was read on the floor of the upper legislative chamber by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.





While presenting his report on Wednesday, Clifford Ordia, chairman of the senate committee on local and foreign debts, said the Kogi government carried out repairs on seven federal government roads in the state.





“Based on our findings, some of the highways were in the state of disrepair before the intervention was carried out,” Ordia said.





“The state government has paid all the contractors that constructed the road.





“Our humble recommendation is that the senate do approve the refund of N10 billion for projects executed on behalf of the federal government.”





But Enyinnaya Abaribe, senate minority leader, spoke against the recommendation by the committee.





“What I don’t want is the misuse of these funds because it is for the people of the Kogi state,” Abaribe said.





“This is not the right time, this is the time where the exigencies of the moment may be used.”





But Lawan said the senate’s approval of the refund only coincides with election.





“Kogi state applied for this in the last senate, all the other states were paid. Kogi was not approved at that time, we as a senate has seen it as a necessity and it is a coincidence,” he said.