In protesting against the proposed social media bill entitled, ‘Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation 2019’, that is about being passed by the National assembly, Nigerians have laid their hands on the telephone numbers of lawmakers representing them at the Senate and have declared a telephone war on their senators by bombarding their lines with unending calls and text messages asking them not to pass such bill.
The phone numbers which were released by @VillageParrot on twitter have seen Nigerians either call their senators or send mails to express their feelings directly to those representing them in the legislature.
If the bill were to be passed, those who violate it would be penalized with a fine of up to N300,000 ($828) or three years imprisonment while corporate organizations would be fined N10 million ($276,103).I just sent a mail to Sen. Bamidele. Doing same to all senators in any representing any area I am of concern. pic.twitter.com/DmaARIzv7l— Just me ✌️ (@Femmymcox) November 22, 2019
A similar bill was proposed back in 2015, but was widely criticized and never passed.
ABIA
Sen. E. Abaribe
08033129452 | enyiabaribe@yahoo.com
Sen. O. Kalu
08034000001 | okalu@orjikalu.com
Sen. T. Orji
07082800000 | senatortaorji@gmail.com
ADAMAWA
08034050460 | bdyaroe@gmail.com
Sen. I. Abbo
08066285112 | faradugun@gmail.com
Sen. A. Ahmed
AKWA IBOM
08055555188 | akpanalbert@hotmail.com
Sen. A. Eyakenyi
08035054282 | konssie@yahoo.com
Sen. C. Ekpeyong
08027785234 | chrisekpesg@yahoo.com
ANAMBRA
Sen. I. Ubah
09096655596 | senatorifeanyiubah@gmail.com
Sen. E. Uche
08037620002 | u.ekwunife@yahoo.com
Sen. A. Oduah
08055084340 | senatorstella@gmail.com
Sen. H. Jika
08038666690 | jikahalliru@gmail.com
Sen. A. Bulkachuwa
adamu.bulkachuwa@nass.gov.ng
Sen. L. Gamau
BAYELSA
Sen. O. EWHRUDJAKPO
09031352791 | ogagadick@gmail.com
Sen. D. Diri
08036668698 | douyediri@gmail.com
Sen. D. Wangagra
BENUE
Sen. E. Orker-Jev
emmanuel.orkerjev@nass.gov.ng
Sen A. Morro
08068870606 | abahmoro@yahoo.com
BORNO
Sen. A. Kyari
abubakar.kyari@nass.gov.ng
Sen. K. Shettima
08034459047 | kashimshettima@gmail.com
Sen. M. Ndume
08109480004 | mohammed.ndume@nass.gov.ng
CROSS RIVER
Sen. R. Oko
rose.oko@nass.gov.ng
Sen. G. Bassey
08034444555 | gershombassey@gmail.com
Sen. S. Onor
08030998460 | irunandu@yahoo.com
DELTA
Sen. O. Omo-Agege
07033399937 | senator.ovieomoagege@gmail.com
Sen. J. Manager
08143103829 | jamesmanager2013@gmail.com
Sen. P. Nwaoboshi
08037200999 | pnwaoboshi@yahoo.com
EDO
Sen. C. Ordia
08038403877 | engineercliffordordia@gmail.com
Sen. F. Alimikhena
08155555884 | falimikhena@yahoo.com
Sen. M. Urhoghide
08033855557 | matthewurhoghide@yahoo.com
EKITI
Sen. A. Adeyeye
08023051100 | dadeyeye34@gmail.com
Sen. O. Adetumbi
08064487689 | senator.adetunmbi@gmail.com
Sen. M. Bamidele
080911112 | amicusng@gmail.com
ENUGU
Sen. C. Nnamani
08022255522 | ebeanoglobal875@gmail.com
Sen. Ikweremadu
08075757000 | ikeekweremadu@yahoo.com
Sen. C. Utazi
GOMBE
Sen. A. Kilawangs
amos.kilawangs@nass.gov.ng
Sen. D. Mohammed
07068686699 | mdgoje1@gmail.com
Sen. S. Alkali
08026032222 | saidualkali905@gmail.com
EBONYI
Sen. S. Egwu
08039665848 | drsamominyiegwu@gmail.com
Sen. J. Ogba
08037791346 | onwaigboasa@yahoo.com
Sen. M. Nnachi
08034528595 | michaelamannachi@gmail.com
IMO
Sen. E. Onyewuchi
08032012132 | ezeonyewuchi@gmail.com
Sen. R. Okorocha
rochas.okorocha@nass.gov.ng
Sen. B. Uwajumogu
JIGAWA
Sen. D. Sankara
08037032577 | dsankara@yahoo.co.uk
Sen. S. Mohammed
08022902648 | nakudu@yahoo.com
Sen. I. Hadejia
ibrahim.hadejia@nass.gov.ng
KANO
Sen. K. Gaya
kabiru.gaya@nass.gov.ng
Sen. I. Jibrin
ibrahim.jibrin@nass.gov.ng
Sen. I. Shekarau
08099199111 | ishekarau55@yahoo.com
KATSINA
Sen. A. Babba-Kaita
ahmad.babba@nass.gov.ng
Sen. B. Mandiya
bellom2001@yahoo.com
Sen. K. Barkiya
08138360742 | barkamazadu00@yahoo.com
KEBBI
Sen. M. Aliero
07066847000 | senatoraliero@yahoo.com
Sen. Y. Abdullahi
yahaya.abdullahi@nass.gov.ng
Sen. B. Na'Allah
KOGI
Sen. J. Isah
08185651909 | isahj@ymail.com
Sen. O. Yakubu
07032642674 | yakubu.oseni75@yahoo.com
KWARA
Sen. A. Yisa
07055221111 | ylashiru@gmail.com
Sen. S. Umar
sadiq.umar@nass.gov.ng
Sen. I. 'Olorigbigbe'
08033581695 | oloridoc@yahoo.com
LAGOS
Sen. Oluremi Tinubu
08095300251 | info@oluremitinubu.com
Sen. S. Osinowo
08033049369 | bayoosinowo@gmail.com
Sen. S. Adeola
08074000040 | adeolaolamilekan2005@yahoo.com
NASARAWA
Sen. A. Adamu
abdullahi.adamu@nass.gov.ng
Sen. G. Awkashiki
08099321703 | godiyaakwashiki123@gmail.com
Sen. U. Almakura
08077253989 | tankoalmakura@yahoo.co.uk
NIGER
SEN. ALIYU ABDULLAHI - THE SPONSOR OF THE BILL
08052046555 | draliyuabdullahii@gmail.com
Sen. M. Bima
08173479797 | sangibima@gmail.com
Sen. M. Musa
08033114615 | Sani_313@hotmail.com
OGUN
Sen. R. Mustapha
08033047403 | adeoshy@gmail.com
Sen. I. Amosun
08033213993 | amks2@yahoo.com
Sen. T. Odebiyi
08036058080 | toluodebiyi@gmail.com
ONDO
Sen. A. Akinyelure
08091707000 | akinyelure1@yahoo.com
Sen. N. Tofowomo
08054546666 | tofowomo_1960@yahoo.com
Sen. R. Boroffice
08176406557 | rboroffice@yahoo.com
OSUN
Sen. S. Basiru
08034753343 | ajibolabasiru@hotmail.com
Sen. F. Fadahunsi
08052242211 | adefadahunsi19@gmail.com
Sen. A. Oriolowo
08033565979 | yemlee12@gmail.com
OYO
Sen. T. Folarin
08033160587 | teslimkfolarin@yahoo.com
Sen. B. Omotayo
08037053375 | rabab1004@yahoo.com
Sen. A. Balogun
08132956057 | kbalogun7707@gmail.com
PLATEAU
Senator I. Longjan
07044442045 | talk2longjan@gmail.com
Sen. H. Dimka
08033359443 | dewansamson4@gmail.com
Sen. I. Gyang
08097777712 | dridgyang@gmail.com
RIVERS
Sen. B. Apiafi
betty.apiafi@nass.gov.ng
Sen. G. Sekibo
george.sekibo@nass.gov.ng
Sen. B. Mpigi
08037419000 | mpigib@yahoo.com
SOKOTO
Sen. A. Gobir
abdullahi.gobir@nass.gov.ng
Sen. A. Wamakko
07033181818 | amwamakko@yahoo.com
TARABA
Sen. S. Lau
shuaibu.lau@nass.gov.ng
Sen. E. Bwacha
07063795588 | info@senatorbwacha.com
Sen. Y. Yusuf
08033109493 | yusufawakili@gmail.com
YOBE
Senate President Lawan
07055090323
Sen. I. Gaidam
ibrahim.gaidam@nass.gov.ng
Sen. I. Bomai
ZAMAFRA
Sen. K. Tijani
08186567173 | tykaura@yahoo.com
Sen. H. Gusau
hassan.gusau@nass.gov.ng
Sen. A. Yari
08033412454 | yariabdulazeez@gmail.com
FCT
Sen. A. Tanimu
08034509106 | philipaduda2@yahoo.com
