 #SayNoToSocialMediaBill: Full List of Telephone Numbers Of The 109 Senators Of The National Assembly | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » #SayNoToSocialMediaBill: Full List of Telephone Numbers Of The 109 Senators Of The National Assembly

8:49 PM 0
A+ A-

In protesting against the proposed social media bill entitled, ‘Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation 2019’, that is about being passed by the National assembly,  Nigerians have laid their hands on the telephone numbers of lawmakers representing them at the Senate and have declared a telephone war on their senators by bombarding their lines with unending calls and text messages asking them not to pass such bill.

The phone numbers which were released by @VillageParrot on twitter have seen Nigerians either call their senators or send mails to express their feelings directly to those representing them in the legislature.
If the bill were to be passed, those who violate it would be penalized with a fine of up to N300,000 ($828) or three years imprisonment while corporate organizations would be fined N10 million ($276,103).

A similar bill was proposed back in 2015, but was widely criticized and never passed. 

Below are the contact details of Nigeria's 109 Senators:

ABIA
Sen. E. Abaribe
08033129452 | enyiabaribe@yahoo.com

Sen. O. Kalu
08034000001 | okalu@orjikalu.com

Sen. T. Orji
07082800000 | senatortaorji@gmail.com

ADAMAWA
 Sen. B. Yaroe
08034050460 | bdyaroe@gmail.com

Sen. I. Abbo
08066285112 | faradugun@gmail.com

Sen. A. Ahmed
aishatu.ahmed@nass.gov.ng

AKWA IBOM
 Sen. B. Akpan
08055555188 | akpanalbert@hotmail.com

Sen. A. Eyakenyi
08035054282 | konssie@yahoo.com

Sen. C. Ekpeyong
08027785234 | chrisekpesg@yahoo.com

ANAMBRA
Sen. I. Ubah
09096655596 | senatorifeanyiubah@gmail.com

Sen. E. Uche
08037620002 | u.ekwunife@yahoo.com

Sen. A. Oduah
08055084340 | senatorstella@gmail.com

Sen. H. Jika
08038666690 | jikahalliru@gmail.com

Sen. A. Bulkachuwa
adamu.bulkachuwa@nass.gov.ng

Sen. L. Gamau
lawal.gumau@nass.gov.ng

BAYELSA
Sen. O. EWHRUDJAKPO
09031352791 | ogagadick@gmail.com

Sen. D. Diri
08036668698 | douyediri@gmail.com

Sen. D. Wangagra
degi.wangagha@nass.gov.ng

BENUE
Sen. E. Orker-Jev
emmanuel.orkerjev@nass.gov.ng

Sen A. Morro
08068870606 | abahmoro@yahoo.com

BORNO
Sen. A. Kyari
abubakar.kyari@nass.gov.ng

Sen. K. Shettima
08034459047 | kashimshettima@gmail.com

Sen. M. Ndume
08109480004 | mohammed.ndume@nass.gov.ng

CROSS RIVER
Sen. R. Oko
rose.oko@nass.gov.ng

Sen. G. Bassey
08034444555 | gershombassey@gmail.com

Sen. S. Onor
08030998460 | irunandu@yahoo.com

DELTA
Sen. O. Omo-Agege
07033399937 | senator.ovieomoagege@gmail.com

Sen. J. Manager
08143103829 | jamesmanager2013@gmail.com

Sen. P. Nwaoboshi
08037200999 | pnwaoboshi@yahoo.com

EDO
Sen. C. Ordia
08038403877 | engineercliffordordia@gmail.com

Sen. F. Alimikhena
08155555884 | falimikhena@yahoo.com

Sen. M. Urhoghide
08033855557 | matthewurhoghide@yahoo.com

EKITI
Sen. A. Adeyeye
08023051100 | dadeyeye34@gmail.com

Sen. O. Adetumbi
08064487689 | senator.adetunmbi@gmail.com

Sen. M. Bamidele
080911112 | amicusng@gmail.com

ENUGU
Sen. C. Nnamani
08022255522 | ebeanoglobal875@gmail.com

Sen. Ikweremadu
08075757000 | ikeekweremadu@yahoo.com 

Sen. C. Utazi
chukwuka.utazi@nass.gov.ng

GOMBE
Sen. A. Kilawangs
amos.kilawangs@nass.gov.ng

Sen. D. Mohammed
07068686699 | mdgoje1@gmail.com

Sen. S. Alkali
08026032222 | saidualkali905@gmail.com

EBONYI
Sen. S. Egwu
08039665848 | drsamominyiegwu@gmail.com

Sen. J. Ogba
08037791346 | onwaigboasa@yahoo.com

Sen. M. Nnachi
08034528595 | michaelamannachi@gmail.com

IMO
Sen. E. Onyewuchi
08032012132 | ezeonyewuchi@gmail.com

Sen. R. Okorocha
rochas.okorocha@nass.gov.ng

Sen. B. Uwajumogu
benjamin.uwajumogu@nass.gov.ng

JIGAWA
Sen. D. Sankara
08037032577 | dsankara@yahoo.co.uk

Sen. S. Mohammed
08022902648 | nakudu@yahoo.com

Sen. I. Hadejia
ibrahim.hadejia@nass.gov.ng

KANO
Sen. K. Gaya
kabiru.gaya@nass.gov.ng

Sen. I. Jibrin
ibrahim.jibrin@nass.gov.ng

Sen. I. Shekarau
08099199111 | ishekarau55@yahoo.com

KATSINA
Sen. A. Babba-Kaita
ahmad.babba@nass.gov.ng

Sen. B. Mandiya
bellom2001@yahoo.com

Sen. K. Barkiya
08138360742 | barkamazadu00@yahoo.com

KEBBI
Sen. M. Aliero
07066847000 | senatoraliero@yahoo.com

Sen. Y. Abdullahi
yahaya.abdullahi@nass.gov.ng

Sen. B. Na'Allah
bala.naallah@nass.gov.ng

KOGI
Sen. J. Isah
08185651909 | isahj@ymail.com

Sen. O. Yakubu
07032642674 | yakubu.oseni75@yahoo.com

KWARA

Sen. A. Yisa
07055221111 | ylashiru@gmail.com

Sen. S. Umar
sadiq.umar@nass.gov.ng

Sen. I. 'Olorigbigbe'
08033581695 | oloridoc@yahoo.com

LAGOS
Sen. Oluremi Tinubu
08095300251 | info@oluremitinubu.com

Sen. S. Osinowo
08033049369 | bayoosinowo@gmail.com

Sen. S. Adeola
08074000040 | adeolaolamilekan2005@yahoo.com

NASARAWA
Sen. A. Adamu
abdullahi.adamu@nass.gov.ng

Sen. G. Awkashiki
08099321703 | godiyaakwashiki123@gmail.com

Sen. U. Almakura
08077253989 | tankoalmakura@yahoo.co.uk

NIGER
SEN. ALIYU ABDULLAHI - THE SPONSOR OF THE BILL
08052046555 | draliyuabdullahii@gmail.com

Sen. M. Bima
08173479797 | sangibima@gmail.com

Sen. M. Musa
08033114615 | Sani_313@hotmail.com

OGUN
Sen. R. Mustapha
08033047403 | adeoshy@gmail.com

Sen. I. Amosun
08033213993 | amks2@yahoo.com

Sen. T. Odebiyi
08036058080 | toluodebiyi@gmail.com

ONDO
Sen. A. Akinyelure
08091707000  | akinyelure1@yahoo.com

Sen. N. Tofowomo
08054546666 | tofowomo_1960@yahoo.com

Sen. R. Boroffice
08176406557 | rboroffice@yahoo.com

OSUN
Sen. S. Basiru
08034753343 | ajibolabasiru@hotmail.com

Sen. F. Fadahunsi
08052242211 | adefadahunsi19@gmail.com

Sen. A. Oriolowo
08033565979 | yemlee12@gmail.com

OYO
Sen. T. Folarin
08033160587 | teslimkfolarin@yahoo.com

Sen. B. Omotayo
08037053375 | rabab1004@yahoo.com

Sen. A. Balogun
08132956057 | kbalogun7707@gmail.com

PLATEAU
Senator I. Longjan
07044442045 | talk2longjan@gmail.com

Sen. H. Dimka
08033359443 | dewansamson4@gmail.com

Sen. I. Gyang
08097777712 | dridgyang@gmail.com

RIVERS
Sen. B. Apiafi
betty.apiafi@nass.gov.ng

Sen. G. Sekibo
george.sekibo@nass.gov.ng

Sen. B. Mpigi
08037419000 | mpigib@yahoo.com

SOKOTO
Sen. A. Gobir
abdullahi.gobir@nass.gov.ng

Sen. A. Wamakko
07033181818 | amwamakko@yahoo.com

TARABA
Sen. S. Lau
shuaibu.lau@nass.gov.ng

Sen. E. Bwacha
07063795588 | info@senatorbwacha.com

Sen. Y. Yusuf
08033109493 | yusufawakili@gmail.com

YOBE
Senate President Lawan
07055090323

Sen. I. Gaidam
ibrahim.gaidam@nass.gov.ng

Sen. I. Bomai
ibrahim.bomami@nass.gov.ng

ZAMAFRA
Sen. K. Tijani
08186567173 | tykaura@yahoo.com

Sen. H. Gusau
hassan.gusau@nass.gov.ng

Sen. A. Yari
08033412454 | yariabdulazeez@gmail.com

FCT
Sen. A. Tanimu
08034509106 | philipaduda2@yahoo.com






Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top