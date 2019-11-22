



In protesting against the proposed social media bill entitled, ‘Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation 2019’, that is about being passed by the National assembly, Nigerians have laid their hands on the telephone numbers of lawmakers representing them at the Senate and have declared a telephone war on their senators by bombarding their lines with unending calls and text messages asking them not to pass such bill.





The phone numbers which were released by @VillageParrot on twitter have seen Nigerians either call their senators or send mails to express their feelings directly to those representing them in the legislature.

I just sent a mail to Sen. Bamidele. Doing same to all senators in any representing any area I am of concern. pic.twitter.com/DmaARIzv7l November 22, 2019 If the bill were to be passed, those who violate it would be penalized with a fine of up to N300,000 ($828) or three years imprisonment while corporate organizations would be fined N10 million ($276,103). If the bill were to be passed, those who violate it would be penalized with a fine of up to N300,000 ($828) or three years imprisonment while corporate organizations would be fined N10 million ($276,103).

A similar bill was proposed back in 2015, but was widely criticized and never passed.





Below are the contact details of Nigeria's 109 Senators:





ABIA

Sen. E. Abaribe

08033129452 | enyiabaribe@yahoo.com





Sen. O. Kalu

08034000001 | okalu@orjikalu.com





Sen. T. Orji





ADAMAWA

Sen. B. Yaroe

08034050460 | bdyaroe@gmail.com





Sen. I. Abbo

08066285112 | faradugun@gmail.com





Sen. A. Ahmed





AKWA IBOM

Sen. B. Akpan

08055555188 | akpanalbert@hotmail.com





Sen. A. Eyakenyi

08035054282 | konssie@yahoo.com





Sen. C. Ekpeyong





ANAMBRA

Sen. I. Ubah

09096655596 | senatorifeanyiubah@gmail.com





Sen. E. Uche

08037620002 | u.ekwunife@yahoo.com





Sen. A. Oduah





Sen. H. Jika

08038666690 | jikahalliru@gmail.com





Sen. A. Bulkachuwa

adamu.bulkachuwa@nass.gov.ng





Sen. L. Gamau





BAYELSA

Sen. O. EWHRUDJAKPO

09031352791 | ogagadick@gmail.com





Sen. D. Diri

08036668698 | douyediri@gmail.com





Sen. D. Wangagra





BENUE

Sen. E. Orker-Jev

emmanuel.orkerjev@nass.gov.ng





Sen A. Morro





BORNO

Sen. A. Kyari

abubakar.kyari@nass.gov.ng





Sen. K. Shettima

08034459047 | kashimshettima@gmail.com





Sen. M. Ndume





CROSS RIVER

Sen. R. Oko

rose.oko@nass.gov.ng





Sen. G. Bassey

08034444555 | gershombassey@gmail.com





Sen. S. Onor

08030998460 | irunandu@yahoo.com

DELTA

Sen. O. Omo-Agege

07033399937 | senator.ovieomoagege@gmail.com





Sen. J. Manager

08143103829 | jamesmanager2013@gmail.com





Sen. P. Nwaoboshi





EDO

Sen. C. Ordia

08038403877 | engineercliffordordia@gmail.com





Sen. F. Alimikhena

08155555884 | falimikhena@yahoo.com





Sen. M. Urhoghide





EKITI

Sen. A. Adeyeye

08023051100 | dadeyeye34@gmail.com





Sen. O. Adetumbi

08064487689 | senator.adetunmbi@gmail.com





Sen. M. Bamidele

080911112 | amicusng@gmail.com

ENUGU

Sen. C. Nnamani

08022255522 | ebeanoglobal875@gmail.com





Sen. Ikweremadu

08075757000 | ikeekweremadu@yahoo.com





Sen. C. Utazi





GOMBE

Sen. A. Kilawangs

amos.kilawangs@nass.gov.ng





Sen. D. Mohammed

07068686699 | mdgoje1@gmail.com





Sen. S. Alkali





EBONYI

Sen. S. Egwu

08039665848 | drsamominyiegwu@gmail.com





Sen. J. Ogba

08037791346 | onwaigboasa@yahoo.com





Sen. M. Nnachi





IMO

Sen. E. Onyewuchi

08032012132 | ezeonyewuchi@gmail.com





Sen. R. Okorocha

rochas.okorocha@nass.gov.ng





Sen. B. Uwajumogu





JIGAWA

Sen. D. Sankara

08037032577 | dsankara@yahoo.co.uk





Sen. S. Mohammed

08022902648 | nakudu@yahoo.com





Sen. I. Hadejia

ibrahim.hadejia@nass.gov.ng





KANO

Sen. K. Gaya

kabiru.gaya@nass.gov.ng





Sen. I. Jibrin

ibrahim.jibrin@nass.gov.ng





Sen. I. Shekarau





KATSINA

Sen. A. Babba-Kaita

ahmad.babba@nass.gov.ng





Sen. B. Mandiya

bellom2001@yahoo.com





Sen. K. Barkiya





KEBBI

Sen. M. Aliero

07066847000 | senatoraliero@yahoo.com





Sen. Y. Abdullahi

yahaya.abdullahi@nass.gov.ng





Sen. B. Na'Allah





KOGI

Sen. J. Isah

08185651909 | isahj@ymail.com





Sen. O. Yakubu

07032642674 | yakubu.oseni75@yahoo.com





KWARA

Sen. A. Yisa

07055221111 | ylashiru@gmail.com





Sen. S. Umar

sadiq.umar@nass.gov.ng





Sen. I. 'Olorigbigbe'





LAGOS

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu

08095300251 | info@oluremitinubu.com





Sen. S. Osinowo

08033049369 | bayoosinowo@gmail.com





Sen. S. Adeola





NASARAWA

Sen. A. Adamu

abdullahi.adamu@nass.gov.ng





Sen. G. Awkashiki

08099321703 | godiyaakwashiki123@gmail.com





Sen. U. Almakura

08077253989 | tankoalmakura@yahoo.co.uk





NIGER

SEN. ALIYU ABDULLAHI - THE SPONSOR OF THE BILL

08052046555 | draliyuabdullahii@gmail.com





Sen. M. Bima

08173479797 | sangibima@gmail.com





Sen. M. Musa





OGUN

Sen. R. Mustapha

08033047403 | adeoshy@gmail.com





Sen. I. Amosun

08033213993 | amks2@yahoo.com





Sen. T. Odebiyi





ONDO

Sen. A. Akinyelure

08091707000 | akinyelure1@yahoo.com





Sen. N. Tofowomo

08054546666 | tofowomo_1960@yahoo.com





Sen. R. Boroffice





OSUN

Sen. S. Basiru

08034753343 | ajibolabasiru@hotmail.com





Sen. F. Fadahunsi

08052242211 | adefadahunsi19@gmail.com





Sen. A. Oriolowo





OYO

Sen. T. Folarin

08033160587 | teslimkfolarin@yahoo.com





Sen. B. Omotayo

08037053375 | rabab1004@yahoo.com





Sen. A. Balogun





PLATEAU

Senator I. Longjan

07044442045 | talk2longjan@gmail.com





Sen. H. Dimka

08033359443 | dewansamson4@gmail.com





Sen. I. Gyang





RIVERS

Sen. B. Apiafi

betty.apiafi@nass.gov.ng





Sen. G. Sekibo

george.sekibo@nass.gov.ng





Sen. B. Mpigi

08037419000 | mpigib@yahoo.com





SOKOTO

Sen. A. Gobir

abdullahi.gobir@nass.gov.ng





Sen. A. Wamakko

TARABA

Sen. S. Lau

shuaibu.lau@nass.gov.ng





Sen. E. Bwacha

07063795588 | info@senatorbwacha.com





Sen. Y. Yusuf

YOBE

Senate President Lawan

07055090323





Sen. I. Gaidam

ibrahim.gaidam@nass.gov.ng





Sen. I. Bomai





ZAMAFRA

Sen. K. Tijani

08186567173 | tykaura@yahoo.com





Sen. H. Gusau

hassan.gusau@nass.gov.ng





Sen. A. Yari





FCT

Sen. A. Tanimu

08034509106 | philipaduda2@yahoo.com



