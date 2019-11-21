



A High Court sitting in Kano state on Thursday nullified the appointment and creation of four additional Emirates by Kano state government.





Justice Usman Na’abba, who is the presiding judge, ruled that due process was not followed in the creation of the Emirates.





Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had earlier in May assented the bill seeking the establishment of four additional first-class Emirates – Rano, Gaya, Karaya and Bichiin – in Kano State.





Ganduje assented the bill following its passage by the Kano State House of Assembly.

He later in the month presented letters of appointment to the four new first-class Emirs during a ceremony held at the state capital.





Those presented with the letters of appointment include Aminu Ado Bayero, the son of Late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, as the Emir of Bichi; Ibrahim Abulkadir as the Emir of Gaya; Tafida Abubakar as the Emir Of Rano and Abubakar Ibrahim II as the Emir of Karaye.





Ganduje during the presentation said the creation of the four Emirates will make Kano traditional system more efficient.





The creation of the new Emirates was however met with controversy as four Kano State kingmakers filed a suit against Ganduje and the State Assembly.





A group called Kano First also led a protest lamenting that the creation of more emirates will lead to spending of unnecessary funds.





They urged the government to focus on pressing issues, such as deflation of revenues, healthcare, security and educational challenges.





The creation of four additional Kano Emirates paves way for the decentralisation of the Kano Emirate council thereby decentralising the power of Emir.