One of the scientists killed, Vyacheslav Lipshev, 40, with his widow Natalia Alexeeva

Russian President Vladimir Putin said five scientists who died in a nuclear explosion in August were working on ‘the most advanced and unmatched technical’ weaponry.





Putin’s comments to widows and relations of the scientists came during a ceremony of state decorations at the Kremlin Thursday where he awarded the deceased employees of Russia’s state nuclear company with the Order of Courage, posthumously.





‘They led a very difficult, responsible and critical direction, we are talking about the most advanced and unmatched technical ideas and solutions,’ he said.





On August 8, five employees of the Russia’s nuclear company, Rosatom, were blown up while testing a nuclear rocket propulsion system at the Nyonoska testing site in the White Sea. The blast caused a brief radiation spike in the nearby city of Severodvinsk.





Putin said that they made ‘an indispensable contribution to the strengthening of the Russian state.’





He expressed his condolences to the widowed but maintained that Russia would go on developing this type of advanced weaponry.





‘The fact of possessing such unique technologies is today the most important reliable guarantee of peace on the planet. And no matter what, we will certainly improve this weapon,’ he said.





The August explosion raised concerns that a prototype of a weapon, called Burevestnik by Russia and known as Skyfall by NATO, is being developed by the Kremlin. —Daily Mail