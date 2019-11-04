



A celebrity hairstylist identified as Cristiano Ronaldo’s crimper has been found dead after he was stabbed to death in a Swiss hotel room.





He was identified as Ricardo Marques Ferreira after his body was found by a cleaner at a business hotel in Zurich’s Albisrieden neighborhood on Friday.





Portugal’s leading tabloid Correio da Manha on Sunday linked him to the former Real Madrid and Man United star, describing him as “Cristiano Ronaldo ’s hairstylist.”





The hairstylist and make-up artist, from the island of Madeira like Cristiano, posted a photo on social media of him putting the final touches to the footballer’s look for a September 2015 photoshoot.

There has been no official comment on the possible motive for the crime.





Local reports said several guests had phoned reception hours before the grim discovery to complain about noise coming from the victim’s room.





The scene the cleaner came across has been described as “horrific”, with reports the room he was in smelt intensely of alcohol.

