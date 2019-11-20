Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo could leave the club at the end of this season if the Serie A champions fail to win the UEFA Champions League.This was disclosed by respected Spanish journalist and former Head of Marca, Eduardo Inda.Inda stated this in an interview with a Spanish television programme, ‘Chiringuito De Jugones’.He said: “Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus at the end of the current season if they do not win the Champions League.“He went to Turin to try and win his third Champions League with a different club but things are getting complicated.”He added: “Juventus want to sign Pogba and Mbappe. I think it is going to be difficult for them, especially the second one.“Due to the salary limits, if they want to sign these players they would have to allow for Ronaldo’s exit from the club so it is becoming a very likely outcome.”Ronaldo joined Juventus from in the summer of 2018.The 34-year-old will now hope to lead Juventus to victory when they take on Atalanta in the Serie A fixture on Saturday.