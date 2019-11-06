



Magnus Abe, a former senator from Rivers, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state is in crisis because Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, expelled him from the party.





Abe and Amaechi have been at loggerheads since the build-up to the 2019 general election.





The in-fighting caused the APC in Rivers to lose all elective positions in the state.





In a statement on Tuesday, Abe said despite pleas by some party members, Amaechi is determined to keep him expelled from the party.

“Nigerians are aware that the crisis in the APC in Rivers state had its origin in the unconstitutional decision of the leader of the party in the state, Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to summarily expel me, and other leaders of the party in the state seen as sympathetic to my governorship ambition for no discernible reason,” he said.





“He announced this publicly at the meeting of party stakeholders held at the Dome.





“He stated at that meeting that Senator Abe and all those sympathetic to him must leave the party and went further to state that he was ready to destroy the party in Rivers state to achieve that objective.





“Despite the pleas of several leaders present at that meeting. In fact Mr Loolo Ibieneye told him that the path he has chosen was not only unconstitutional but will lead the party to disaster.”





Abe said while the in-fighting continued, he was made to look like “a desperate politician who destroyed his party because of his personal ambition”.





He said because of this, he has decided to sue some individuals and media houses.





