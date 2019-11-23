



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has said the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo should

resign or he will soon be used to “wash toilets.”





Fani-Kayode made the call while lambasting Osinbajo for allegedly flagging off the Use The Toilet campaign.





The campaign is aimed at putting a stop to open defecation across the country.





This follows President Muhammadu Buhari’s signing of the Executive Order 009 entitled, ‘The Open Defecation-Free Nigeria by 2025 and Other Related Matters Order’ into law.

However, Fani-Kayode in a tweet wrote: “VP Yemi Osinbajo launches and flags off the Use The Toilet Campaign, a campaign to stop open defecation in Nigeria while Buhari is presiding over a security council meeting!





“A few days ago I wrote: “If Osinbajo doesn’t resign they will send him to wash toilets”. Almost there!”