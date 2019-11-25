



Lauretta Onochie, personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, says the United States laws are targeted at those who flout them.





Reacting to the indictment of Allen Onyema, chief executive officer of Air Peace, Onochie said the American government only goes after law breakers.





On Friday, the United States department of justice announced that Onyema had been indicted for money laundering.





The US authorities, which have reportedly issued warrant for Onyema’s arrest, said he used several fraudulent letters of credit to American banks and initiated wire transfers to the tune of $44.9 million between 2010 and 2018.

The Nigerian businessman has since denied the allegation, saying he is ready to clear his name.





In a series of tweets on Sunday, Onochie asked Onyema to go “and face his accusers”.





She lamented the manner in which funds meant for the Niger Delta amnesty programme were allegedly diverted into private pockets.





Onyema had worked as a consultant to the presidential amnesty programme when Kingsley Kuku was special adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Niger Delta affairs.





“I do not understand what President Buhari has to do with Mr. Onyema of Air Peace being indicted and charged in the USA. According to our attorney-general, the Federal Government has not even been informed of the situation,” Onochie tweeted.





“American laws go after those who break them. What a man sows… How much has Nigeria invested in the Niger Delta amnesty programme, NDDC and 13 per cent derivation funds? All, mostly in a black hole (sic).





“Do we know the extent of poverty, ignorance and disease in the Niger Delta? Please let America too help us see how Niger Delta underdeveloped Niger Delta. Those of us from the Niger Delta who are the direct beneficiaries of the suffering that emanated from the looting of our wealth will tackle them. It is our war that is being fought.





“Laws, Nigerian or American, go after those who break them; so we must mind our business. QED! We are smarter now than ever before. Gradually, the scales of tribalism, religious affinity and political loyalty are falling off our eyes and being replaced by Nigerianism. Nigerians are not keen on tales by moonlight. Let him return to America to face his accusers.”





Onochie claimed that Onyema had an ulterior motive when he evacuated stranded Nigerians in South Africa free of charge.





In a series of tweets, the presidential aide said she was not fooled by Onyema’s “heroism” because she knew something was up, adding that the Air Peace boss knew America had him where they wanted him.





“When the scales suddenly fall off their eyes, we must give it time because it’s either they are pursuing something or something is pursuing them.





“When AirPeace Proprietor became a “Hero”, I was not fooled. Something was pursuing him. He knew America had him where they wanted him.”